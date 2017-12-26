Grow your own monthly jobs
Grow your own jobs for April
April brings us warmer weather and the chance to get out onto the veg plot to start planting veg like onions and potatoes in earnest.
What to do in April
Greenhouse
- Harvest early salad leaves
- Sow tender herbs
- Sow tender crops
- Pot up greenhouse crops
Outdoors
- Plant maincrop potatoes
- Deal with weeds
- Sow catch crops
- Plant onions
- Earth up early potatoes
- Sow root veg for winter
- Plant brassicas
In the rest of the garden
