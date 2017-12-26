Best Buy new potatoes

New potatoes are easy to grow, whether in the ground or in a container on the patio.To make it easy to choose the tastiest and highest-yielding varieties, check our top varieties in the table below. They've all been rigorously tested by the Which? Gardening experts and came out on top in a trial of 14 varieties. Once you've chosen whch variety to grow, discover the secrets we've learnt from our trials about how to grow potatoes.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?