Grow your own tomatoes
Best Buy cherry tomatoes
By Ceri Thomas
Article 2 of 5
Cherry tomatoes are loved by kids and adults alike for their small, sweet fruits. They're easy to grow and produce huge crops.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
To help you find the tastiest varieties of cherry tomatoes that also produce great yields, we've rounded up the Best Buy cherry tomatoes to make it easy to choose from the huge choice of varieties available. They've all been grown by our experts and put through vigorous testing so you can sure you're growing the best cherry tomatoes.
To read about the latest veg trials, as well as trials of flowers, gardening techniques and products, be sure to subscribe to Which? Gardening magazine.
If you're a Which? member, you can log in to find out which cherry-tomato varieties we've included in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?
|The best cherry tomatoes
|What it
looks like
|Cherry tomato variety
|Yield per plant
|
This was the only one of our previously recommended cherry tomatoes to retain its Best Buy status when we retested in summer 2015, and there are plenty of reasons for this. The small, shiny, bright-red tomatoes look just how a cherry tomato should.
The flavour is full and fresh, sweet, yet slightly acidic, and they're tender, moist and juicy. We got a good crop of tomatoes from our plants and they were very easy to pick. All in all, this is a great tomato. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|
This tomato stands out from the crowd with its rosy-pink skin, speckled with flecks of orange and dark green shoulders. The taste of the fruit was good - quite sweet with an acidic edge - and they were juicy with a slightly chewy skin.
The plants were loaded with tomatoes and produced the heaviest crop in our tests. The fruits were around 23cm across - the perfect size for a cherry tomato. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|
This baby plum gained joint top marks in our taste test. We thought the flavour was exceptional, being sweet with a good edge of acidity.
The fruits were also very juicy and tender, with a bit of bite in the skin. It was one of the first to crop in our tests, and although the overall yield wasn't huge as it has small fruit, you won't be disappointed. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|
This is one of a number of cherry tomatoes bred from another Best Buy cherry tomato. The taste was as good as its parent, being praised as sweet, full-flavoured and slightly acidic. It scored well for texture, too. We liked its yellow outside and pale-red inner colour.
The plants got off to a strong start, but didn't grow as large as other plants, which made them easily manageable. The plants produced lots of tomatoes throughout our test. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
Which? grows and tastes all the tomatoes on test
We planted six plants of each of the 18 varieties of cherry tomato on test into two growing bags and grew them in a greenhouse. We picked the fruit every week from early July until mid-October and counted and weighed it to assess the yield.
Professional taste testers assessed the tomatoes for taste, texture, aroma so we can recommend those that win hands-down on flavour.