How to grow tomatoes

Tomato problems

Blight can devastate tomatoes and is a more common problem on outdoor plants. Affected plants should be destroyed.

Flowers dropping without setting fruit or with undersized fruits can be due to dry air or dryness at the roots.

Greenback - yellow patches on the shoulder of the fruit - is caused by heat injury from direct sunlight, very high temperatures or insufficient potash. Older varieties are more susceptible.

Uneven ripening can also be due to insufficient potash, lack of moisture or excessive heat.

Blossom end rot - a sunken dark patch on the bottom of the fruit - is caused by inadequate or irregular watering early in the fruit's development. Later trusses should not be affected if you water more regularly.