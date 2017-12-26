Hand mixer reviews
By Jane Darling
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Hand mixers can vary wildly in price - the cheapest models will give you change from a £10 note, while others will set you back more than £100.
While we no longer test hand mixers, two of our Best Buy mixers are still widely available, and cost £50 or less. Check out the table below to see which hand mixers impressed when we put them through our rigorous lab tests. Which? members can log in to see which mixers we recommend. Not yet a member? You can try a £1 Which? trial.
You can also see first look reviews of the latest hand mixers from Kenwood, KitchenAid and more further down the page.
|Best Buy hand mixers
|Features and price
|Which? verdict
|Test score
|
Weight: 1.2kg
Number of speeds: 5
Accessories: Flat beaters, dough hooks, balloon whisk
Storage options: Retractable cord
Typical price: £35
|
Pros: Quiet, control buttons are highly visible
Verdict: This mixer sailed through our tests, mixing, whipping and kneading with ease. It's quiet too, although the textured surface is a little tricky to clean.
To find out which hand mixer we're talking about, log in or try Which?.
|75%
|
|
Weight: 1.5kg
Number of speeds: 5
Accessories: Flat beaters, dough hooks
Storage options: Cord clip, stand with attachment storage slots
Typical price: £50
|
Pros: Easy to clean, storage stand, quiet
Verdict: This stylish hand mixer scored highly across the board in our tests. It makes short work of mixing, kneading and whisking, and is quiet and easy to clean. The only downside is that it's heavy, so you may find your arm aching after a while.
To find out which hand mixer we're talking about, log in or try Which?.
|75%
First look: latest hand mixers reviewed
We haven't tested hand mixers recently, but we have tried out some of the latest models to bring you our first impressions. In the table below you can find our first look verdict on popular new mixers. Which members can log in to view the table. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a £1 Which? trial.
|Hand mixer reviews
|Features and price
|Which? first look verdict
|Kenwood HM680 Chefette
|
Number of speeds: 5
Accessories: Flat beaters, dough hooks
Typical price: £50
|KitchenAid 5KHM9212
|
Number of speeds: 9
Accessories: Flat beaters, dough hook, balloon whisk, blending rod
Typical price: £132
|Philips Viva HR1572 /50
|
Number of speeds: 5
Accessories: Flat beaters, dough hooks, blender foot
Typical price: £40
KeyMember Content
Does Which? test hand mixers?
We haven't tested hand mixers recently. This is because there isn't as much demand for hand mixer reviews compared with other kitchen gadgets. However, above you can see two Best Buy mixers from our last test which are still available to buy, and our first look verdict on some more recent launches.
Our hand mixer testing
When we tested hand mixers, we challenged them to tackle a variety of everyday baking tasks, including mixing cake batter, whisking egg whites, whipping cream and more.
We also tested how good each hand mixer was at kneading dough: we recorded how long it took to mix a high-quality dough, then baked it to see whether the mixer helped to give an evenly risen and well-structured loaf.
Finally, we checked whether each mixer was easy to use in everyday life. A hand mixer lost marks if you have to shout to be heard over it, if it's annoying to handle or if cleaning is an absolute nightmare.
All these assessments went towards a total test score which was weighted as follows:
- 50% performance
- 40% convenience
- 10% durability
Not sure a hand mixer is for you? Check out our guide to choosing between a hand mixer or stand mixer for more advice.