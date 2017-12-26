Most reliable hedge trimmer brands

Most and least reliable hedge trimmer brands

We survey thousands of Which? members to find out which brands of hedge trimmer are reliable. We ask members whether their hedge trimmers have developed any faults, what these faults are, and how long the member had owned the hedge trimmer before the fault occurred. From this, we're able to say definitively which brands you should choose and which you should avoid.

Some hedge trimmer brands have very good reliability overall, with corded electric hedge trimmers being the most reliable. Our survey revealed one brand of petrol hedge trimmer that had very good reliability, while another was plagued by problems and only scored 41% for reliability.

The table below reveals ratings for seven popular brands of electric, cordless and petrol hedge trimmers, including Black & Decker, Bosch, Flymo and Stihl, based on the experiences of more than 1,000 hedge trimmer owners. Our unique reliability ratings show at-a-glance how the brands of hedge trimmer stack up against one another for reliability.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.