Ryobi hedge trimmers rated

Ryobi has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It makes a wide range of home and garden tools, with corded-electric, cordless and petrol models. It makes hedge trimmers, strimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, shredders, pressure washers and rotavators.

Ryobi has several standard electric hedge trimmers in its range, and one electric long-reach pole trimmer, but just the one petrol model. Ryobi is starting to concentrate more on cordless tools, and has several models that all use the One+ battery. This is an 18V battery that can be used across a wide range of home and garden tools.

As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world situations, we've surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them. Below, we've collated all our test results for Ryobi hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi hedge trimmers.

In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Ryobi hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Ryobi brand is worth buying.

