Best hedge trimmer brands

Ryobi hedge trimmers rated

By Adele Dyer

Ryobi is an increasingly popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?

Ryobi has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It makes a wide range of home and garden tools, with corded-electric, cordless and petrol models.  It makes hedge trimmers, strimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, shredders, pressure washers and rotavators.  

Ryobi has several standard electric hedge trimmers in its range, and one electric long-reach pole trimmer, but just the one petrol model. Ryobi is starting to concentrate more on cordless tools, and has several models that all use the One+ battery. This is an 18V battery that can be used across a wide range of home and garden tools. 

As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world situations, we've surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them. Below, we've collated all our test results for Ryobi hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi hedge trimmers. 

In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Ryobi hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Ryobi brand is worth buying. 

Ryobi hedge trimmer overview table
Number tested in the last three years 4
Average test score
Score range
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should I buy it?

Table notes
Table correct as of November 2017. Range of scores and average test score based on results of all models tested March 2014 to April 2017. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 Which? members conducted in April and May 2015. 

The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. 

Browse all of our ryobi hedge trimmer reviews.

How much do Ryobi hedge trimmers cost? 

Ryobi's electric models start from around £45, and the most expensive is around £110, so they are competitively priced compared to Bosch and Black & Decker. The cordless models are around £85. Ryobi's only petrol model is priced around £160, while its electric long-reach pole trimmer is just over £100. 

Choosing the best Ryobi hedge trimmer

Ryobi has a range of mostly cordless and electric hedge trimmers. Most of their cordless models now use Ryobi's One+ range of batteries, which can be used with other Ryobi garden and DIY tools. 

The elecric hedge trimmer range starts with a 420W hedge trimmer with a 45cm-long blade for around £45. There are then models with 500W, 550W (Ryobi RHT5555RSH), 600W and 650W (Ryobi RHT6560RL) motors, and blades between 50cm and 60cm long. Some of the range have a rotating rear handle so you can continue from cutting the side to cutting the top of the hedge while keeping the grip you find most comfortable. 

There's also an electric long-reach model, the RPT 4545M, which has a 45cm-long blade. 

Most of the cordless models have 18V batteries, although one has a 36V battery. They mostly have 50cm-long blades and many have a rotating rear handle. 

The only petrol model, the RHT2660R, also has a rotating handle, a 26cc motor and a 60cm-long blade. 

