Hedge trimmer features explained

Hedge trimmer features to look for

Blade length

The blade consists of a fixed bar with long rounded teeth and a reciprocating one with shorter sharpened teeth. The longer the blade, the more you will be able to cut with each sweep, but the heavier and harder to manoeuvre the trimmer becomes. Make sure the weight and balance feel right for you. For most gardeners, a 45-60cm blade is suitable and we have tested lots of models in this range. Find out which are our current best hedge trimmers.

Teeth spacing

The distance between teeth affects the size of stem that the hedge trimmer can cut. Wider teeth can cut bigger branches, but this needs to be matched by a larger motor in order to have the power to cut through the branch cleanly. Many hedge trimmers have a fairly restricted width of up to 20mm between teeth, which is fine for an annual trim of a typical garden hedge, or for twiggy hedges such as privet.

If you need to tackle overgrown hedges or those with tough branches, such as holly and laurel, look for a trimmer with a wider spacing between teeth. Hedge trimmers with large teeth spacing are usually more powerful and so should be able to slice through larger, tougher twigs.

You will often see claims that the hedge trimmer can cut stems up to 33mm, but in practice we would not recommend using a hedge trimmer to cut such thick branches. We think that if your hedge has branches larger than around 1cm, you will achieve a neater finish with loppers. A neat cut is less likely to let in disease and so it's often worth spending the extra time to keep your hedge healthy.

Tip protector

Some blades have a short bar across the top. This is to prevent you from damaging the blade if you knock it against a solid object.