How do I cut a hedge?

How to cut a formal hedge

A formal hedge is one that is clipped regularly. Choose a dense, fine-leaved plant, such as privet or a conifer, and trim it regularly to a squared shape, or preferably to a wedge shape with the base wider than the top. This allows maximum light to reach the base and looks more solid. Try to keep the top no wider than about 60cm, so you can cut it easily from one side.

For longer hedges, erect a line using bamboo canes and string that does not stretch when it is pulled. Push bamboo canes well into the soil at either end of the hedge, and shorter canes at 45o to these, pointing away from the hedge. Tie a string line between the slanting and upright canes to stop the upright canes pulling inwards when you tighten the string along the hedge. Tie the string above the hedge to get a straight side and then about 1cm below the desired eventual height to cut the top. This stops you from cutting so close to the string that you nick it and have to retie it.

When using a hedge trimmer, start at the bottom of each side and work upwards in smooth, continuous swathes. Cut the top of the hedge last.

Save time by spreading a plastic sheet beside the hedge to catch the clippings. Brush or rake the clippings from the top of the hedge, or they’ll look unsightly. If you leave them on the hedge, the damp, airless conditions they create could allow fungal diseases to get a hold.