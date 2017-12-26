How to buy the best hedge trimmer

What size hedge trimmer do I need?

For small hedges

If you have a small hedge and don’t mind a little exercise, a pair of hand shears might be all you need.

If you only have a limited amount of hedge to cut fairly close to the house, a mains electric hedge trimmer with a cutting blade up to 45cm long is the best option. Our best hedge trimmers are quick, leave a neat finish and are easy to use. If you hate the hassle of dealing with the power cable, consider a cordless hedge trimmer.

Discover which models we recommend for small hedges.

For lots of hedges

If you have lots of hedges to cut, look for a hedge trimmer with a longer cutting blade. We have Best Buy hedge trimmers with a blade length of up to 70cm or more, which will cut significantly more in a single sweep than one with a 45cm-long blade. If your hedges are too far from the nearest power source, a petrol hedge trimmer is a sensible option. But also consider a cordless machine – some come with a spare battery, or you could buy an extra one to extend the cutting time.

Find out which models are Best Buy corded, cordless and petrol hedge trimmers.

For tall hedges

If you have a number of tall hedges, it might be worth considering a long-reach hedge trimmer, which will allow you to reach the top of a high hedge without a ladder. We've tested corded electric, cordless and petrol versions. Read about our recommendations of hedge trimmers for large hedges.