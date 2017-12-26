Top five best hedge trimmers for small hedges

How to choose a hedge trimmer for small hedges

Small hedges can be just as tricky to cut as tall hedges, so you need the right tool for the job.

Look for a shorter blade as this will be easy to control, especially when cutting or narrow hedges. It will also be far easy to use on rounded surfaces, such as on topiary shapes. Similarly, your hedge trimmer should be light, so you won't get tired bending down to cut short hedges.

You won't need a powerful hedge trimmer, as you won't need to cut through thick branches, but it should be sharp and swift.

Finally, look for one that's comfortable to hold and with well positioned handles, which will make it a pleasure to use.

