Top five best hedge trimmers for small hedges
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring hedge trimmers that are perfect for small, low hedges, topiary and regularly cut hedges such as privet and box.
You don't always need the most powerful hedge trimmer when trimming low, narrow hedges and topiary. We’ve rounded up the best hedge trimmers for small and regularly cut hedges, including cordless and corded electric options.
Best hedge trimmers for small hedges
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This is a powerful cordless hedge trimmer that cuts quickly and cleanly on larger hedges, making it a Best Buy. The short blade length makes very manoeuvrable on smaller hedges and it’s light and comfortable to use. It should suitable for almost anyone.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy hedge trimmer has a shorter blade length, making it smaller and easier to manoeuvre. We found this corded electric hedge trimer very easy to use and particularly liked the position of the handles and switches. It had no problem cutting through thicker laurel branches. It was one of the quickest at cutting privet hedges. It won't break the bank either.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
We were impressed with this cordless hedge trimmer. It cut privet very well, but also had enough power to cope with thicker branches. There's no cord to get in the way as you cut, and we found it light, easy to manoeuvre and comfortable to use. A great all-rounder, which is cheaper than our highest-scoring corded electric model.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This corded electric hedge trimmer has a shorter blade, which makes it easy to use on small, short hedges. It cut privet very cleanly, leaving a smart finish. It struggled a little with thicker laurel branches, but gave a good cut on conifer hedges. It's well priced for a Stihl - a brand that scores well in our reliability survey.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
If you don't have many hedges and just want a no-nonsense trimmer for a bargain price, you might want to look at this corded electric hedge trimmer. It's a bargain price and gave a great finish on our privet hedges and managed to cut through thicker branches on conifer and laurel hedges, too.
And here's three hedge trimmers to avoid
Not all hedge trimmers are even up the job of trimming small hedges. Here are three models that could leave you feeling frustrated, as they cut slowly and fail to slice through thicker branches, or leave your hedges looking messy.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This cordless hedge trimmer may be cheap, but it’s underpowered. As a result, it will take you a long time to cut your hedges using this trimmer.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 2 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This long-reach petrol hedge trimmer is heavy and cumbersome to use, making it very tiring to use. Although it cuts well there are better hedge trimmers for tall hedges.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 1 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This long reach hedge trimmer is unbalanced and heavy, making it tiring to use. It’s also poor at cutting, so you will expend a great deal of energy achieving very little.
How to choose a hedge trimmer for small hedges
Small hedges can be just as tricky to cut as tall hedges, so you need the right tool for the job.
Look for a shorter blade as this will be easy to control, especially when cutting or narrow hedges. It will also be far easy to use on rounded surfaces, such as on topiary shapes. Similarly, your hedge trimmer should be light, so you won't get tired bending down to cut short hedges.
You won't need a powerful hedge trimmer, as you won't need to cut through thick branches, but it should be sharp and swift.
Finally, look for one that's comfortable to hold and with well positioned handles, which will make it a pleasure to use.
For more on this, see our guide on how to buy the best hedge trimmer.