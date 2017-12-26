Free Loft Insulation from Energy Suppliers

Can you get free insulation? Insulating your home is one of the most effective ways to cut your energy bills. Find out how your energy supplier could help.

Some energy suppliers offer free insulation to eligible households. Find out if you qualify for free insulation.

You could save up to £135 a year on your energy bills by insulating your loft, and £155 with cavity wall insulation. Both can costs hundreds of pounds upfront to install, so it's worth checking whether you can get free insulation from your energy supplier first.

What free insulation can I get?

Some suppliers offer free insulation if you're eligible under the ECO scheme. For example, you may be eligible if you're on government benefits. But suppliers will also take into account how much your home will benefit from insulation.

If you're concerned about your energy bills, it's worth seeing how much you could save. If you're on a standard tariff with one of the Big Six energy suppliers - as most people are - you could save up to £237 a year by switching.

British Gas – free insulation

What can I get? Free loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, or solid wall insulation. You may also be able to have insulation fitted at the same time to your hot water cylinder, cold water tank and pipes in your loft, if they aren’t insulated already.

Who is eligible? Eligibility is based on how much your home would benefit from insulation. You don’t have to be a British Gas customer.

How can I apply? Online

EDF Energy – free insulation or boiler for customers

What can I get? Loft insulation, cavity wall insulation or a replacement A-rated gas boiler if yours is broken or inefficient.

Who is eligible? EDF customers who either own their home or rent it privately. Your home will be assessed for suitability for insulation. To qualify for a boiler, someone in the household must receive a qualifying benefit.

How can I apply? Call 0800 404 9084

Eon - free insulation or boiler if on selected benefits

What can I get? Free loft insulation and/or cavity wall insulation. A free boiler if yours is broken.

Who is eligible? Eligibility is based on whether you receive certain income-related benefits and ether own your home or rent privately.

How can I apply? Online

Npower - free insulation or boiler if on selected benefits

What can I get? Free or subsidised loft, cavity wall and external wall insulation. And also a free boiler.

Who is eligible? Eligibility is based on where you live, the type of home you live in and whether you receive certain income-related benefits. You don't need to be an Npower customer, but you do need to own your home or rent it privately.

How can I apply? Online or by calling 0800 072 9630 (or 0330 100 0138 from a mobile)

SSE - discounts on insulation or boiler if on selected benefits

What can I get? Discounts on loft insulation and/or cavity wall insulation. A discounted A-rated condensing gas boiler if yours is broken.

Who is eligible? SSE customers and non-customers in receipt of certain benefits. You'll need to contact SSE to check wehther you're eligible.

How can I apply? Online or call 0345 078 3248.

Scottish Power

Scottish Power does not currently offer free insulation or boilers.

Discounts on DIY insulation products

If you decide to install your own loft insulation, look out for the Energy Saving Trust Approved logo to ensure you're buying insulation products that have been through a quality-control process and comply with building regulations.

You can buy loft insulation from shops such as B&Q and Homebase, and it typically costs between £14 and £25 for a roll.

What type of insulation do I need?

To work out which type of insulation is right for your home, read our guides to loft insulation and cavity wall insulation.

Before taking up any deal, you'll need to read the small print for each insulation offer to make sure you and your home are eligible. Companies typically need to be able to insulate at least two thirds of your loft space, and exclude properties with more than 60mm of loft insulation already in place.

You may not be eligible if you live in a rented property, flat or maisonette, or a housing association or council property. Most deals apply only to people living in mainland Britain. You may need to pay towards the cost of your 'free' insulation if you live in a particularly large or unusual house.

Heating alternatives

