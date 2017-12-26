Home Energy Grants

Find out if you can claim for an energy grant to pay towards making your home more efficient and help cut your energy bills.

Energy grants and offers can help cover the initial cost of installing energy-efficient features in your home and save you money. Read on to find out about the different schemes and whether you qualify.

The average household could be wasting hundreds of pounds each year because of poor energy efficiency. You may also be spending more money than you need to if you’re eligible for help paying your gas and electricity bills.

The good news is that there are a variety of energy grants available to help you with the cost of making your home more efficient. A more efficient home will be cheaper to run in the long-term, and the changes might make it cosier, too.

Cut your energy bills by following our tips on saving energy at home.

Energy efficiency grants, discounts and freebies

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) gives out grants for energy-efficiency measures, such as wall insulation. However, the eligibility criteria for ECO is quite complex.

To find out if you could qualify, call the Energy Saving Advice Service on 0300 123 1234 and find out more in our ECO guide.

Free insulation and grants from energy suppliers

Some energy suppliers have grants, including insulation and a free boiler if yours is broken.

Learn more about whether you qualify for a free boiler or find out whether your energy supplier is offering free or subsidised insulation.

Warm Home Discount - £140 payment

This scheme gives £140 to consumers who need help with their energy bills. The Warm Home Discount is targeted at pensioners and people who receive certain benefits.

Energy-efficiency measures

There are many ways to save energy and money in your home. Some, such as draught proofing and fitting energy-saving light bulbs, are cheap and easy to do.

Loft insulation and cavity wall insulation are relatively straightforward to install and will yield bigger savings. Solid wall insulation is more expensive, but the long-term savings can be even greater. Select your home type in the graphic below to see your estimated savings per year for different types of insulation:

If your home is already well-insulated, fitting a modern condensing boiler is pricey but replacing an old boiler with a modern one with heating controls could save you £210 per year (in a three-bedroom house).

Compare and switch suppliers Choose the fuel type

to compare: Gas and electricity Electricity

only Gas only

More ways to save on energy

As well as using energy-efficiency grants to help cut the amount of gas and electricity you use, you should also make sure you’re on the best-value energy tariff.

Consumers who used our independent comparison site Which? Switch to switch are currently saving an average of £237 a year on their gas and electricity bills.

This is an average figure so many customers save more. (This figure is based on estimated annual savings for customers who applied to switch suppliers through Which? Switch between 1 November 2016 and 30 April 2017.)

See how much money you can save - use Which? Switch to get the cheapest energy deal.

Earn cash for generating renewable energy

Installing energy-generating technologies, such as solar panels, is something you should only consider after you've made your home as energy efficient as possible.

The upfront costs can be high. But the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) and the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), also known as clean-energy cash back schemes, help offset the initial expense of installing renewable energy technologies.

This includes renewable technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines and ground-source heat pumps.

On top of money saved by not having to use traditional sources of energy, generating electricity with photovoltaic (PV) solar panels also means you can sell energy back to your supplier for a guaranteed price.