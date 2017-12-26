The Which? top choice laptop of the month
By Tom Morgan
Don't fancy browsing lots of reviews? No problem - we've picked out our favourite laptop from our recent tests, plus a cheap alternative.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've reviewed hundreds of laptops in our test lab, but if you're short of time or boggled when comparing specifications, then you don't have to read through lots of reviews to pick the right laptop for you. Below, we reveal our favourite laptop from our recent rounds of testing. We're confident that if you choose this one, you'll be happy with your purchase.
There's nothing worse than spending a few hundred pounds on a laptop, only to feel disappointed by sluggish speeds or a rubbish battery life. So let us do the hard work for you - our top laptop of the month is a Best Buy that may be expensive, but it impressed us in our tests and is a great choice for those after something powerful and flexible.
We've also picked out a much cheaper model too. Buying a cheap laptop can be something of a lottery, with many simply not up to snuff. However, we've found a laptop that is a good choice, offering the full Windows 10 experience for those on a budget.
Our experts would genuinely buy either of these laptops with their own money - we're confident you'll be happy with them, too.
Want to browse our laptop reviews? Our Best Buy laptops page has the details on all of our best models.
Top pick laptops of the month
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
Here's a model to consider if you want a competent, stylish laptop. It runs on a seventh generation Intel i3 processor, backed by 4GB of Ram. It's snappy enough for casual use, but not quite up to the challenge of video editing. We were impressed by the quality of the display during testing - it's clear and enjoyable to view.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
This budget model might not be a powerhouse, but for the price you'll struggle to find a better Windows 10 laptop. It's a great choice for a light, compact everyday laptop that won't break the bank.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the laptops in our table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
The latest laptops put to the test
The two models above are just a tiny sample of the huge range of laptops we've tested. Our experts have reviewed hundreds of laptops in our expert test lab, and only the models that offer up a great user experience and solid battery life earn the Best Buy sticker. We rigorously test laptops paying close attention to the following:
Spending big on a laptop won't always guarantee you a Best Buy, which is why we suggest you use our expert reviews to find the perfect laptop for you.
Head over to our laptop reviews page for the latest releases from big-name brands including Apple, HP, Dell and Asus. Alternatively, see our guide on the best cheap laptops for under £500 for the best affordable picks.