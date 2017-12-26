The Which? top choice laptop of the month

We've reviewed hundreds of laptops in our test lab, but if you're short of time or boggled when comparing specifications, then you don't have to read through lots of reviews to pick the right laptop for you. Below, we reveal our favourite laptop from our recent rounds of testing. We're confident that if you choose this one, you'll be happy with your purchase.

There's nothing worse than spending a few hundred pounds on a laptop, only to feel disappointed by sluggish speeds or a rubbish battery life. So let us do the hard work for you - our top laptop of the month is a Best Buy that may be expensive, but it impressed us in our tests and is a great choice for those after something powerful and flexible.

We've also picked out a much cheaper model too. Buying a cheap laptop can be something of a lottery, with many simply not up to snuff. However, we've found a laptop that is a good choice, offering the full Windows 10 experience for those on a budget.

Our experts would genuinely buy either of these laptops with their own money - we're confident you'll be happy with them, too.

