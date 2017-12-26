How we test lawn mowers

Our recommended Best Buy lawn mowers take the hard work out of mowing the grass. They blitz through long grass and damp grass to leave your lawn looking smart, and they're easy to use.

Our field tests and reviews of corded electric, cordless battery, petrol, hand-push and cylinder mowers are designed to sort the outstanding models from the poor mowers that require too much effort and leave your lawn looking messy.

Read on to find out the lengths we go to in the Which? field tests to find the best lawn mowers. Our reviews answer all the most crucial questions about lawn mowers including:

How well will it mow my grass?

Will it leave grass clippings everywhere?

Is the lawn mower easy to use?

How close to the lawn edges will it mow?

Can it tackle long grass?

Should I buy it?

Go straight to our lawn mower reviews to discover the best and worst models. To find out more about our testing, read on.