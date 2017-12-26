Unsure which mattress topper to buy? Discover the top-rated mattress topper brands, as voted for by more than 1,400 owners.

If you can’t afford a new mattress, or don’t want to replace the one you’ve got, the right mattress topper can give your mattress a makeover. Our brand recommendations will help you choose the best one to make your mattress more comfortable.

A mattress topper sits on top of a mattress, offering a layer of memory foam or extra padding.

When we surveyed 1,435 mattress topper owners in April 2017, nearly half said their topper made their mattress a little more comfortable, and more than three in ten said it made it much more comfortable. Overall, some 80% of owners agreed that their topper had improved the comfort of their mattress. But you'll want to make sure you're buying a good-quality mattress topper, and that starts with choosing a trusted brand.

You can buy a mattress topper for as little as £20, although most cost more than that. So make sure your money is well spent - use our survey results to choose the right one for your budget.

Hundreds of Which? members have rated their mattress toppers on how comfortable they are, how well they matched the description and value for money. We’ve awarded customer scores to all the leading brands: Dunelm, Ikea, Marks and Spencer, John Lewis and Silentnight. As you can see from the table below, there's a difference of 11 percentage points between the highest and lowest-scoring brands.

Best mattress topper brands

Mattress topper brands survey results Brand Comfort How well it matched the description Value for money Which? customer score 73% 72% 72% 66% 62% Sample sizes: Dunelm (138), Ikea (80), John Lewis (237), Marks and Spencer (65), Silentnight (56)

