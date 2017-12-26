How to clean a mattress

How to remove mattress stains

Scrubbing stains out of a mattress is no one's idea of fun, but it's essential if you want to keep your mattresses clean and odour free for years to come. Before you get going, there are three golden rules to follow:

Try to attack stains as soon as possible after they occur. Check the mattress label before you apply any cleaning products. Test any cleaning solution on a small part of the stain first to ensure it won't damage the mattress.

Read on for advice on how to target specific stains, or scroll down to find out how to get rid of unpleasant mattress smells.

How to get blood stains out of a mattress

To get blood stains out of your mattress, first dab at the stain with a little cold water. Be careful not to soak the mattress and don't rub the stain as this could spread the blood further.

You may find this technique to be surprisingly effective, especially if the stain is recent, but if not, try adding a little baking soda to the water. Apply to the stain, leave it for30 minutes, and then dab with clean water and leave to dry.

If the stain is still there after the mattress has dried, try following the steps below for removing urine.

How to get urine out of a mattress

To remove bodily fluids such as urine from your mattress, try diluting washing-up liquid in water and then gently dabbing at the stain with a cloth or sponge. Remember that mattresses aren't waterproof, so it's best to clean slowly and steadily. If the stain still isn't lifting, use an upholstery cleaner, but always read the label. We recommend erring on the side of caution, so it's safest to dilute it and avoid spraying it directly onto the mattress.

Removing other mattress stains

For food and drink stains, such as tea and coffee, your best bet is to try the baking soda and cold water mix mentioned above. For bodily fluids and sweat stains, try using diluted washing-up liquid. If in any doubt, though, contact the manufacturer to find out if they have any specific advice.