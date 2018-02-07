Top five memory foam mattresses for 2018
By Ben Slater
We reveal our pick of the best - and worst - memory foam mattresses, helping you to wake up feeling refreshed for many years to come.
Do you like the idea of sinking into a memory foam mattress, but worry that it will restrict your movement or feel too warm to lie on? If so, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the top five memory foam mattresses, helping you to pick one that will help you get a great night's sleep with none of the compromises.
We've delved through the data from our independent and rigorous mattress tests to bring you our pick of mattresses containing memory foam. We've also highlighted an expensive Don't Buy you should avoid if you're looking for a supportive mattress that will stand the test of time.
Time and time again, our results have conclusively proven that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great mattress. You may be surprised how little a good night's sleep can cost when you scroll down to see our memory foam mattress recommendations. Or, if you're looking for a pocket sprung or latex mattress, or maybe just an ordinary foam one, take a look at our full list of mattress reviews to find the best option for you.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
In general, we’d advise you to be wary of any mattress that you can’t try until you buy. But there’s a growing number of online-only brands that offer extended trial periods, during which you can send it back for a full refund if you don’t find it comfortable. This mattress is one of these, and we were so impressed with it we made it a Best Buy. It’s supportive, no matter what your body shape or sleeping position, not to mention stable, breathable and easy to turn over on. And it’s very durable, so you’ll enjoy these benefits for years to come.
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This bargain memory foam mattress is perfect for side-sleepers, as it will excel at keeping your spine almost parallel to the bed for years to come without sagging or softening. The memory foam absorbs your partner’s movement exceptionally well, without the common downsides of feeling very warm to lie on and not being breathable. The only two things to consider are that back-sleepers can get better support from other mattresses, and you can only make use of the 100-night sleep trial if you use a mattress protector.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress, which we tested as recently as December 2017, is a great bet for the new year if you’re looking for a combination of memory foam and pocket springs. It’s easy to roll over on and yet provides high-quality and long-lasting support without sagging or softening. Light sleepers may want to look elsewhere, though, as it’s not as good at blocking your partner’s movement from transferring to your side of the bed.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This reasonably priced memory foam mattress is a great all rounder. Whatever your size or sleeping position, this mattress does a good job of supporting your spine, but it’s exceptionally supportive for smaller people who sleep on their backs. It’s worth considering if you or your partner is a light sleeper, because it’s really good at absorbing bounces. The only things to bear in mind are that this mattress restricts your movement a little more than some we’ve seen, and, although the quality of support doesn’t deteriorate, the mattress will get slightly softer with time.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
If you’re looking for a cheap memory foam mattress, you’ll want to add
this one to your shortlist – especially if you sleep on your side or need a
new mattress in a hurry. While it’s supportive for everyone, it’s
particularly well suited to side sleepers. It comes vacuum packed, so you
can try it out in store and take it home the same day. If you like the feel
of it in the shop, you can be confident that you still will in years to
come, because it doesn’t sag or get softer with time.
A memory foam mattress to avoid
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 1 out of 5
- Memory effect:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress comes from a well known and respected memory foam brand, but you should avoid it if you spot it in the shops – even if you think it’s comfortable when you lie on it. There are some issues with body support and, even more importantly, we have real concerns that this expensive mattress won’t stand the test of time. A large tear developed in the centre of the mattress during our durability tests, rendering it unusable.
Which? mattress reviews
All our mattress reviews are based on extremely rigorous and independent testing, so you can rest assured that our results will help you find the very best mattress for you.
Whether you're big or small, and sleep on your back or your side, we test every mattress to see how well it will support your spine. If you sleep on your back, a great mattress will keep your spine in the same shape as when standing; if you sleep on your side, your spine should keep your spine parallel to the mattress. That's what we look for when we test body support.
To make sure the support doesn't deteriorate with time, we perform all the tests again once we have simulated eight to ten years of use in our durability tests.
It's not just about support and durability, though. We also measure how breathable a mattress is, how easy it is to turn over on, and how stable it is. So, whether you're a sweaty sleeper, or a light sleeper who's sick of being disturbed by their partner, we've tested something that will suit you.
