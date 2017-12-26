Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Mini greenhouses

Best Buy medium-sized mini greenhouses

Article 2 of 5

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

If you've got a bit more space than just under a window, a medium-sized mini greenhouse may be just what you need. We reveal the best.

 

A medium-sized mini greenhouse should provide all you need to raise plants from cuttings and seeds, overwinter tender plants and grow tender crops such as melons and peppers.

Find out our verdict on four different medium-sized mini greenhouses, including models from Two Wests & Elliott and Access.

Which? members can log in now to view the results below. If you're not already a subscriber, get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Best Buy mini greenhouses to fit under a window

next

Best Buy mini greenhouses you can stand in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017