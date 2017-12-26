How we test mini greenhouses

Find out how we test mini greenhouses to determine which are Best Buys and worth spending your hard-earned money on.

How we test each mini greenhouse

Which? tests mini greenhouses, so you can grow your own plants at home even if you don't have space for a full-sized model.

We bought 11 readily available mini greenhouses. Where there was a choice of shelving, we opted for shelves that would enable us to pack in plenty of seed trays.

We asked someone experienced in putting mini greenhouses together to assemble each one against a wall (and against the clock), recording the ease of doing so and noting any difficulties.

We then used each mini greenhouse to raise cabbage, beetroot and French marigold plants from seed.

Diligent watering and ventilating meant we raised a high percentage of good-quality plants in all the mini greenhouses – but the task proved much easier to carry out in some than others.

Scoring mini greenhouses

Scores ignore price and are based on ease of assembly (20%) and use (80% – giving equal weight to capacity, plant quality and ease of use).