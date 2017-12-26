Which mobile provider is best for holidays?

Mobile provider travel bundles

Each of the ‘big four’ providers – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – offers a different way to help keep your roaming costs manageable. But these may not always represent good value for money, depending on how much you expect to use.

Vodafone

For customers travelling outside Vodafone’s 50 roam-free destinations, Vodafone has a rather bitter-sweet offering called 'Roam-further'. If you use your phone in any of its 60 Roam-further destinations, which include the likes of Australia, Canada and the US, you’ll automatically be charged £5 but can then use your bundled minutes, messages and data, and if you run out you’ll be charged the same as you would in the UK.

This could work out well for medium-to-heavy mobile phone use, but bear in mind that any use of your phone - making a single call, sending one text message, or downloading an email - would cost £5. For those who barely use their phone abroad, or only want it for emergencies, this could prove costly.

O2

O2 takes a slightly different approach, with 'O2 Travel', which covers 62 additional destinations outside Europe. This costs from £3.99 per day for Turkey, and £4.99 everywhere else, and for this you get 120 minutes of calls, 120 texts and unlimited data, though this is slowed after the first 200MB. Similarly, it is triggered if you use your phone to call, text, or use data. O2 Travel is classed as a 'Bolt On', and you’ll need to activate it before you go away, or be stuck paying standard roaming rates.

EE

EE offers a range of add-ons for travellers that you can opt into. 'Travel Data Pass' offers pay-monthly customers 500MB of data for £4 per day in American and Canada, and £5 per day in Australia, China, India, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and UAE.

You can also buy a 'World Select Talk and Text' add-on for £5 per day, which gives you unlimited calls and texts if you’re roaming in the US, Canada, Turkey, Australia or the UAE.

There are also additional data add-ons that start at £4 for 40MB for both pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go customers – these can only be purchased when abroad, and you should be sent a text when you arrived showing your options.

Bear in mind that, unlike O2 and Vodafone, you’ll need to purchase multiple travel add-ons with EE to cover calls and data. This could end up costing nearly twice the price.

If you’re on a 4GEE Max plan, you can roam in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the US using your bundle, as well as in Europe.

Three

Three has long been pushing the benefits of its enhanced roaming package, known as ‘Feel at Home’. It claims to let you roam in 60 destinations around the world at no extra cost – potentially making it the best provider for roaming if your destination is included. However, what it often doesn’t make clear is that you need to be on one of its ‘advanced’ plans to do so. This offers access to ‘Feel at Home Around the World’, and additional destinations that include Australia, New Zealand, the US and Indonesia. Advanced plans don’t cost a lot more than the basic Essential plan, so it’s well worth making sure you’re on the right tariff before you take a trip abroad to one of these destinations, or you might be in for a nasty surprise.

