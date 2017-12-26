Which mobile provider is best for holidays?
By Martin Pratt
Now that roaming charges have ended for holidaymakers in the EU, there's no longer the fear of receiving huge mobile phone bills when you return. But what if you're travelling further abroad? We reveal the best mobile providers for holidays, as well as those to avoid.
Now that new roaming regulations have come into place, travelling abroad with your mobile phone has become a lot more straightforward.
The fact that all UK mobile operators must now allow customers to use their mobile device in the EU in the same way they would at home should mean that excessive and unexpected bills are kept to a minimum. But what if you’re travelling further afield? Countries outside the EU are not affected by the new regulations, meaning that in theory, providers can charge what they like.
Our research highlights broad disparity in terms of the countries covered, prices charged for minutes and data, and the presence of roaming ‘add ons’.
Most popular holiday destinations
We surveyed more than 3,000 British holidaymakers to discover their favourite destinations for a trip overseas. If you're travelling outside Europe, and are therefore not covered by the new regulations, there’s a massive difference in how much you could end up paying for calls and data, depending on your provider.
Use the interactive world map below to view the costs of calls per minute for the top 10 most popular destinations by provider.
The most popular overseas destination outside Europe was the US. Prices for calls when roaming here varied from £1.50 per minute (Virgin Mobile) to 80p (Sky). Canada and Barbados – two other popular destinations from our list, were the most expensive for roaming calls, ranging from £5 per minute if you’re with ID Mobile, down to 80p with Sky.
We also looked at the cost per MB of data, and found some rather shocking disparities. Using data when roaming in the US varied from £8 per MB (Plusnet) to just 10p with Talk Mobile. Utility Warehouse charges a whopping £18.75 per megabyte when roaming in destinations such as India, South Africa and Thailand, yet Talk Mobile still manages to charge just 10p for the same service.
How much data you'll need on holiday depends on how much you rely on your phone, but as a device that's helpful in a tight spot - to get navigation from a map, send an email or two or check out some local attractions online, it would be good to know you won't get caught out by high roaming charges.
The difference between the cost of using data in some countries varies massively depending on your provider. Navigating with Google Maps for 10 miles, for example, costs £187.50 with Utility Warehouse, but just 70p with Talk Mobile.
However, some providers, such as EE, O2 and Vodafone, have roaming add-ons that can make data and calls significantly cheaper – but there’s a catch.
Mobile provider travel bundles
Each of the ‘big four’ providers – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – offers a different way to help keep your roaming costs manageable. But these may not always represent good value for money, depending on how much you expect to use.
Vodafone
For customers travelling outside Vodafone’s 50 roam-free destinations, Vodafone has a rather bitter-sweet offering called 'Roam-further'. If you use your phone in any of its 60 Roam-further destinations, which include the likes of Australia, Canada and the US, you’ll automatically be charged £5 but can then use your bundled minutes, messages and data, and if you run out you’ll be charged the same as you would in the UK.
This could work out well for medium-to-heavy mobile phone use, but bear in mind that any use of your phone - making a single call, sending one text message, or downloading an email - would cost £5. For those who barely use their phone abroad, or only want it for emergencies, this could prove costly.
O2
O2 takes a slightly different approach, with 'O2 Travel', which covers 62 additional destinations outside Europe. This costs from £3.99 per day for Turkey, and £4.99 everywhere else, and for this you get 120 minutes of calls, 120 texts and unlimited data, though this is slowed after the first 200MB. Similarly, it is triggered if you use your phone to call, text, or use data. O2 Travel is classed as a 'Bolt On', and you’ll need to activate it before you go away, or be stuck paying standard roaming rates.
EE
EE offers a range of add-ons for travellers that you can opt into. 'Travel Data Pass' offers pay-monthly customers 500MB of data for £4 per day in American and Canada, and £5 per day in Australia, China, India, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and UAE.
You can also buy a 'World Select Talk and Text' add-on for £5 per day, which gives you unlimited calls and texts if you’re roaming in the US, Canada, Turkey, Australia or the UAE.
There are also additional data add-ons that start at £4 for 40MB for both pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go customers – these can only be purchased when abroad, and you should be sent a text when you arrived showing your options.
Bear in mind that, unlike O2 and Vodafone, you’ll need to purchase multiple travel add-ons with EE to cover calls and data. This could end up costing nearly twice the price.
If you’re on a 4GEE Max plan, you can roam in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the US using your bundle, as well as in Europe.
Three
Three has long been pushing the benefits of its enhanced roaming package, known as ‘Feel at Home’. It claims to let you roam in 60 destinations around the world at no extra cost – potentially making it the best provider for roaming if your destination is included. However, what it often doesn’t make clear is that you need to be on one of its ‘advanced’ plans to do so. This offers access to ‘Feel at Home Around the World’, and additional destinations that include Australia, New Zealand, the US and Indonesia. Advanced plans don’t cost a lot more than the basic Essential plan, so it’s well worth making sure you’re on the right tariff before you take a trip abroad to one of these destinations, or you might be in for a nasty surprise.
Receiving calls
If the potential high price of making calls and using data weren’t enough to concern you, bear in mind that receiving calls can also cost a pretty penny if you’re outside the EU. Again, these vary by provider but you will notice that some are generally more expensive across the board, and others far cheaper. The priciest across your favourite holiday destinations is ID, with costs per minute of receiving a call between £1.25 and £2. The cheapest is again Talk Mobile, which costs just 19p per minute in most destinations. Receiving calls can be one of the trickiest charges to avoid on holiday, so it’s important to know exactly how much you’re being charged before you risk hitting the green button on your smartphone - there's nothing worse than paying money to be pitched PPI.
Usage caps - avoiding a huge bill
With such an eclectic mix of prices and pitfalls across providers, you’d be forgiven for planning your next getaway in Gateshead, but thankfully there are measures in place to help consumers avoid the sorts of sky-high bills that would hit the headlines. All of the major UK mobile providers now offer a ‘safety cap’, which is often enabled by default, and prevents users from inadvertently spending too much. This varies, but is usually set at around £40, and you should get a warning when you’re getting close. In some cases it can be changed manually, and it can be turned off entirely.
The advice here is simple – always check with your provider to see whether you have a safety cap before you go abroad, find out how much it is and how easy it is to remove it if you need to. But beware – if you do opt to remove this safety cap, providers consider they’ve offered you ‘fair warning’ and you could still be facing a hefty bill if you forget to keep an eye on your spending.
Who are the best and worst providers for roaming?
Since providers manage roaming costs in different ways, it’s difficult to say comprehensively which ones are best. If you’re planning on spending at least £5 per day on making calls, sending texts and using data in one of the included destinations, Vodafone’s ‘Roam-further’ service across 110 countries would seem to be the best option if your regular bundle will cover your usage, although O2’s may be tempting for its offer of ‘unlimited’ data. On the other hand, Three is great if you're on the advanced plan and/or have your destination included in its more limited range.
However, occasional users might prefer a network that's generally cheaper across a range of destinations. The cheapest overall provider for call costs was GiffGaff, which charges £1 per minute at each of our most popular destinations. Talk Mobile was cheapest for data, at 10p per MB in most places, though GiffGaff wasn’t far behind here either, at 20p.
The worst-value providers are a little easier to pin down. Carphone Warehouse’s ID Mobile is particularly uncompetitive on call costs, varying from £5 per minute from Canada and Japan to £2 per minute from Turkey and Thailand. Utility Warehouse costs an eye-watering £18.75 for a single megabyte of data in a range of locations, including Turkey, India, and Japan. Either of these could be a terrible choice if you’re planning a trip further abroad, and you’d potentially save a packet by looking for an alternative provider.
Although usage caps can help you avoid huge bills, it’s still worth shopping around before you go abroad, as in some cases you could hit this cap with just a few minutes of browsing the internet, or fewer than 10 minutes on the phone. While you can arrange for the cap to be removed, the risk of sending your bill through the roof is not something you want playing on your mind for the rest of your trip.
