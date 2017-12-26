Which? Best Buy mobility scooters
Best Buy mobility scooters are enjoyable to ride and easy to use. Read on to discover which boot scooters we've named Best Buys.
We've tested mobility scooters from big brands including Invacare, Luggie, Pride Mobility and Monarch Mobility to find the perfect boot scooter for your needs.
Our independent reviews cover everything from ride quality to how easy the scooter is to fold or dismantle, to ensure you're not stuck with one that's tricky to handle.
Don't be seduced by an expensive mobility scooter that's lightweight but uncomfortable, or one that's very comfy but so heavy even two people will struggle to lift it. Our independent reviews will help you choose one that has the right balance of comfort and portability.
- Our expert panel take the mobility scooters through all the manoeuvres you'll perform in real life, from weaving around obstacles to riding up and down slopes, so you'll know what to expect wherever you're riding.
- Regular scooter users rate each model for comfort, revealing those that are so poorly padded you'll feel every pebble jolt through your body.
- In our tests, scooters are dismantled or unfolded and then lifted in and out of a car boot, so you'll know how easy - or difficult - they'll be to take out in the car and reassemble when you arrive.
How we uncover the best mobility scooters
For our scooter reviews, we ask independent experts including an ergonomist, two occupational therapists and a disabled scooter user, to take the mobility scooters through a series of tests. We then rate each model on how it performed.
We look at:
- Preparing to ride Our experts look at how (and whether) you can adjust individual parts, including the seat, tiller and armrests, to make the scooter comfortable and supportive for your body.
- Starting the scooter They start the scooter up just as you would, using the instructions and control panel for guidance, and pull away.
- Indoor riding Each scooter is taken through indoor manoeuvres including driving at slower and faster speeds, around cones, and doing an emergency stop.
- Outdoor riding Our experts ride and rate the scooters on an outdoor course, so you can see how they handle on a rougher car park surface, slopes and low kerbs.
- Freewheeling We check whether it's a doddle or a pain to pull the scooter along like a wheelie suitcase when in 'freewheel' mode.
- Portability We test both folding and dismantling scooters, looking at how easy they are to fold or take apart and get in a car boot, and then unfold or reassemble.
Mobility scooter reviews you can trust
We've tested dismantling and folding boot scooters from the biggest brands in the Which? lab - and have discovered that an expensive price tag does not always mean a mobility scooter that's any better than its cheaper rivals.
Which? is completely independent: we don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves rather than accepting freebies, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. This means you can make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
