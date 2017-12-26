Which? Best Buy mobility scooters

We've tested mobility scooters from big brands including Invacare, Luggie, Pride Mobility and Monarch Mobility to find the perfect boot scooter for your needs.

Our independent reviews cover everything from ride quality to how easy the scooter is to fold or dismantle, to ensure you're not stuck with one that's tricky to handle.

Don't be seduced by an expensive mobility scooter that's lightweight but uncomfortable, or one that's very comfy but so heavy even two people will struggle to lift it. Our independent reviews will help you choose one that has the right balance of comfort and portability.