Aldi nappies
By Anna Studman
See how parents rate Aldi Mamia nappies for fit, absorbency, ease of use, comfort and value for money, as well as overall satisfaction.
We surveyed 2,000 UK parents in August 2016 asking them to rate all the big-name nappy brands, including Aldi Mamia nappies.
Of the 2,000 parents we surveyed, 48% told us they have used them in the past year, and 29% are currently using Aldi nappies. But how did these parents actually rate the nappies?
They were asked to rate the nappy brands on five key criteria – ease of use, value for money, fit, comfort and absorbency – which gave us star ratings for each. We also calculated a customer score based on their satisfaction with the brand and how likely they were to recommend Aldi Mamia nappies to a friend.
Or read on to find out more about Aldi nappies and how parents rated them.
Aldi nappies range
Budget supermarkets, such as Aldi and Lidl, are enjoying a surge in popularity. And Aldi Mamia nappies has entered the nappies market as a viable low-cost contender to bigger brands.
Aldi nappies range from newborn size to size-6 for toddlers. The brand also has a range of potty-training pants and baby wipes.
Aldi Mamia Newborn £1.15 (24 pack) – £2.45 (44 pack)
Aldi Newborn nappies come in size 1 (2-5kg) and size 2 (3-6kg). They are hypoallergenic and breathable, with stretchy sides, and are made with fibres from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative.
Mamia Ultra-Dry £3.15 - £3.39 (varying pack sizes)
Aldi's Ultra-Dry nappies are for babies after newborn age, coming in sizes 3 (4-9kg), 4 (7-18kg), 4+ (9-20kg), 5 (11-25kg), 5+ (13-27kg), 6 (15+kg) and 6+ (16+kg). These come in packs of 18 to 55. You can buy 'jumbo' boxes of each with 98 nappies, costing £5.79.
Easy Pants and baby wipes from Aldi Mamia
In addition to nappies, Aldi has a range of low-cost nappy and potty-training products, including Easy Pants (for the potty-training stage). Aldi's Easy Pants come in size 5 (12-18kg) and size 6 (16+kg).
Aldi also offers a range of baby wipes called Mamia Fragranced Baby Wipes. If you're looking to save money on baby wipes, we have put together a page on where to buy the cheapest baby wipes.
Aldi nappies price comparison
Aldi is currently one of the cheapest nappy brands on the market, along with own-brand offerings from big supermarkets such as Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco. Aldi seems to have an edge on the other cheap brands as far as customer feedback goes: its nappies are popular with parents, suggesting that low price does not equal low quality.
Aldi's Ultra-Dry nappies cost just 5-12p per nappy, with the pull-up pants costing around 10p per nappy. Its newborn sizes are the cheapest it has at 5p per nappy, which is one of the lowest cost-per-nappy figures that we've found. By way of comparison, Pampers' newborn offerings hover around 12-18p per nappy, depending on the pack size.
Prices checked December 2016.
How to save money on disposable nappies
In our survey of more than 2,000 parents in the UK with children under five, cost was the second-most-important factor in choosing which nappy brand to use. Disposable nappies work out to be more expensive than reusable ones, even if you're using a cheaper brand such as Aldi Mamia, which will cost you upwards of £200 a year.
In order to save some money if you're using disposables, follow our tips:
- Buy larger packs to reduce costs. But be wary of bulk-buying too much in one size – especially for newborns and younger babies – as your baby may outgrow them sooner than you expect.
- Take advantage of special offers. If you're not loyal to one particular brand, special offers can really help you to save. The competition between nappy manufacturers is such that offers are often available. Subscription services such as Amazon Family offer up to 20% off nappies, including Pampers.
- Look out for free nappies and money-off nappy vouchers through baby clubs. We've got a full list of these in our guide to free and cheap baby stuff.