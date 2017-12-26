We surveyed 2,000 UK parents in August 2016 asking them to rate all the big-name nappy brands, including Aldi Mamia nappies.

Of the 2,000 parents we surveyed, 48% told us they have used them in the past year, and 29% are currently using Aldi nappies. But how did these parents actually rate the nappies?

They were asked to rate the nappy brands on five key criteria – ease of use, value for money, fit, comfort and absorbency – which gave us star ratings for each. We also calculated a customer score based on their satisfaction with the brand and how likely they were to recommend Aldi Mamia nappies to a friend.

See how the main disposable-nappy brands, including Tesco, Asda, Lidl and Pampers, stack up against each other in our guide to the best disposable-nappy brands.

