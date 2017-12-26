We asked thousands of UK parents to rate big-name nappy brands, including Lidl Toujours nappies, for characteristics such as value for money and absorbency.

Of the 2,000 parents we surveyed in August 2016, around 15% had used Lidl nappies in the past 12 months and 7% are using them now. This is far less than rival brand Aldi Mamia – 29% are using them now and 48% have in the past year.

We asked these parents to score each nappy brand on five key nappy criteria: ease of use, value for money, fit, comfort and absorbency. From this, we were able to give star ratings out of five alongside customer satisfaction scores.

See how the main disposable nappy brands, including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Pampers, stack up against each other in our guide to the best disposable-nappy brands.

