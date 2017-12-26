Bridgestone tyres

Competing with the likes of Michelin and Goodyear for global dominance in the vehicle tyre market, Bridgestone has been in business since 1931 and has since branched out from tyres to create everything from vehicle components, bicycles and even golf equipment.

For motorists, Bridgestone offers a wide range of tyres for a variety of applications. Whether you drive a city car or high-performance sports car, the brand’s nine unique tyre ranges each offer something different. In keeping with rival manufacturers, this includes puncture-resistant ‘run-flat’ models, which have reinforced sidewalls that allow drivers to continue driving for limited distances rather than change the tyre at the side of the road, and also winter tyres designed to improve traction in cold and slippery conditions.

Subsidiary brand Firestone also manufactures tyres for a wide range of applications. It is well known for supplying tyres to high-profile motorsport events such as the IndyCar series.



