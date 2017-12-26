Should I buy a Kia car?

Like sister brand Hyundai, Korean manufacturer Kia has made dramatic leaps forwards in recent times. It still occupies a market position that majors on value but it now has a range of cars that is - mostly - genuinely appealing.

Highlights include the charismatic Soul MPV and the practical Cee'd hatchback/estate, both of which can challenge their European equivalents.

Speaking of Europe, many Kias are now made in European factories. Despite this, Kia still has a little way to go to match the performance of Hyundai in our survey of readers.