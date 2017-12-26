Should I buy a Vauxhall car?

Vauxhall is the UK arm of one of the world's largest companies: General Motors. If there's one thing that defines Vauxhall, it's the word 'mainstream' - few other brands are so relentless in their pursuit of making products appealing to the broadest possible range of consumers. For Vauxhall, that means ticking all the boxes that appeal to family car buyers. Vauxhall goes head to head with Ford in the charge to lead the sales charts in the UK, often challenging but never quite knocking Ford off its podium.

As well as conventional models that define their classes - such as the Corsa small car, Astra medium-sized car and larger Insignia - Vauxhall offers a range of more 'niche' models designed to compete in the modern market. The Adam provides a strong range of personalisation options for city car buyers, for instance, while the Mokka takes on the challenge of the Nissan Juke in the small crossover 4x4 market.

To see how all the Vauxhall cars we've tested scored head straight to our Vauxhall reviews.

How much do Vauxhall cars cost?

As one of the two biggest-selling car brands in the UK, it's Vauxhall's job to set benchmark prices. These are almost always very near to its closest rival, Ford, right in the mid-range of the market. However, bear in mind that you can usually negotiate much better deals at your dealer, or through a broker - our guide to getting the best price on a car tells you how. The cheapest Vauxhall on sale is the Viva, priced from around £8,500.

The law of supply and demand means that the popularity of most Vauxhall models puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to holding their value. You need to factor this loss of value into overall lifetime running costs. At least heavy loss of value does result in some very good deals for second-hand car buyers.

Choosing the best Vauxhall car

Vauxhalls tend to appeal to families and people looking for a practical, everyday car. The range starts with the Adam city car, which is designed to appeal to younger buyers. The Viva is a small hatchback in the budget class, while the Corsa costs more but has extra equipment and a more sophisticated specification.

If you want something larger, the Astra competes with the Ford Focus and VW Golf, while the Insignia takes on the Ford Mondeo and VW Passat. For full MPV practicality, the Meriva and Zafira offer the best space and adaptability, while the Mokka is a popular choice in the compact crossover market.

Vauxhall hasn't always been perceived as a premium choice, but to find out how well it performs in terms of reliability, check out our in-depth reviews.