Looking for a reliable car that won't let you down? Whether you're after a new or used car, our unique survey reveals the most reliable cars in the UK.

Thanks to our research, we can tell you which are the most reliable cars. So whether you're looking for a reliable small car, a sports car or a reliable SUV, you can use our research to find a car you can trust - and avoid the ones you can't.

A car could go 100 miles on a gallon of fuel, handle like a dream and be comfier than your favourite armchair, but it counts for nought if its beset with faults, breakdowns and pricey repairs.

In our annual Which? Car Survey, we ask thousands of motorists about their cars, what issues they've had and how expensive any repairs have been. With the data we collect we determine how reliable a model of car is in its first three years and in years three to eight of its life.

If we find a car too unreliable, then it can't be a Best Buy car, regardless of how well it performed in our tests.

Coming soon...

We're just putting the finishing touches to our interactive tool. Come back soon to find out which cars are the most reliable.

The most reliable cars

We surveyed more than 40,000 car owners who told us about more than 50,000 cars. We have reliability ratings on hundreds of models, including the ten best-selling cars in the UK.

Our findings reveal that popularity, brand recognition and price have no bearing on reliability. We've found expensive, sturdy-looking 4x4s that have common brake faults and popular family hatchbacks with dodgy electrics.

To help you easily find the top reliable cars, we've created the Which? car reliability checker. All you need to do is type the model of the car you're interested in buying into the reliability checker. You'll then find out how reliable it is, where faults are likely to occur and what they cost to fix.

Our interactive tool uses data gathered from almost 46,000 car owners, who reported on more than 52,000 individual cars in the 2017 Which? Car Survey – the largest survey of its kind in the UK

To unlock the Which? car reliability checker, Which? members should log in.

Not yet a Which? member? To discover whether the car you've got your eye is prone to expensive faults, take out a £1 Which? trial. You'll also get access to all of our online reviews, including our expert car reviews.