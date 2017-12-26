Car safety features explained

Passive safety features explained

A strong body shell

The starting point for vehicle safety; a well designed car body shell resists and dissipates crash forces well and provides better protection for those in the cabin. Look for cars with a good Euro NCAP crash-test score. Check out the car’s detailed category scoring and not just the headline star rating.

Dual-stage airbags

Airbags can make the difference between an occupant receiving minor injuries and serious injury or death in a 40mph head-on crash. Sensors in the car monitor deceleration rates and then fire the airbags to cushion any impact between the occupant and the car's interior.

Dual-stage airbags have sensors that trigger different responses for crashes of different severity. For example, they inflate less rapidly in lower severity impacts, reducing the chance of airbag-related injuries, while still cushioning the impact. Sensors in the seat also take into consideration how far forward the passenger is sitting, and can inflate the airbag accordingly, to provide the best protection.

Good head restraints

Poorly designed or adjusted head restraints account for many whiplash injuries, which usually occur if you are shunted from behind.

Make sure that a car’s head restraints can be raised high enough to suit drivers and passengers of all heights – the top of the head restraint should sit level with the top of the person’s head, and the head should be no more than an inch away from the restraint when the occupant is sitting comfortably for it to be effective. Front head restraints are tested by Euro NCAP to check their resistance to whiplash injury.

Seat-mounted side airbags

These help protect the pelvis, chest and abdomen in a side-on crash. Seat-mounted side airbags are preferable to door-mounted airbags as they stay in the correct position should the seat move. Side airbags are normally fitted as standard for front-seat passengers but may only be offered as an option in the rear.

Side curtain airbags

These usually drop down from the roof lining above the windows to protect the heads of front and rear passengers in the event of a side-on crash. If you're buying a seven seat car such as an MPV, it's worth checking that the curtain airbags extend to the third row, as this varies between manufacturers.

Knee airbags

Historically, advances in car safety have focussed on crash survival, but now manufacturers pay attention to how the deformation of a car’s interior in a collision can leave passengers with life-changing injuries – particularly to the legs of front-seat occupants.

The development of the knee airbag means drivers would be cushioned from immovable objects such as the steering column and the leading edge of the dashboard, preventing injury to their lower limbs and pelvis. It’s just one of the many developments that could mean the difference between walking away from an accident and being stretchered out.