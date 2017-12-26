Car tax explained

Car tax is getting confusing. New car tax rules came into force as of 1 April 2017, and additional new rules around diesel cars will take effect from April 2018.

So depending on the date your car was first registered, you might be subject to one of three different car tax (VED) systems.

Here we lay out everything you need to know about the different rates and rules, and what you'll be paying.

Important: first registration date

What rate of car tax you'll pay is based on the date the car was first registered - this is not always the same date you bought the car, if you bought it used.

First registration dateThe date the vehicle was registered to its first keeper in the UK. The first registration date does not alter with subsequent owners. For instance: a car bought brand new and registered on 1 July 2016, and then sold to someone else on 1 August 2017, will always have a first registration date of 1 July 2016.

New 2017 and 2018 car tax rules in a nutshell

For all cars that were bought new on or after 1 April 2017:

The 'first year rate' is based on CO2 emissions.

is based on CO2 emissions. First year rate for diesel cars from 1 April 2018 will be charged a higher rate unless they meet the latest RDE emission standards

will be charged a higher rate unless they meet the latest RDE emission standards The 'standard rate' kicks in after the first year: £140 for petrol and diesel cars, £130 for hybrids and alternative fuel cars.

kicks in after the first year: for petrol and diesel cars, for hybrids and alternative fuel cars. £40,000 rule - if your car cost over £40,000, you have to pay an extra £310, per year for five years, on top of the standard rate.

- if your car cost over £40,000, you have to pay an extra £310, per year for five years, on top of the standard rate. Only zero-emission cars (like electric vehicles) are exempt from car tax - but are still subject to the £40,000 rule .

(like electric vehicles) are exempt from car tax - but are still subject to the . New rules are not being backdated to older cars, they will continue along the previous tax system.

Below we explain the 2017 and 2018 rules in more detail, or you can skip straight to the table of car tax rates.