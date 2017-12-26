Tyre speed ratings and markings

The sidewall of a tyre is stamped with codes and markings that will tell you all you need to know about it in order to assess its suitability for your car. The letters and numbers relate not only to a tyre’s size and dimensions, but also its composition and speed capabilities.

Using the tyre specification 175/65 R14T as an example:

175 = tyre width in mm

65 = tyre sidewall profile – sidewall height expressed as a percentage of its width

R = radial (the type of construction; all tyres are now radial as opposed to the older cross-ply construction)

14 = diameter of the wheel rim, in inches

T = speed rating, which must match or exceed the maximum speed of your car.

Tyre speed ratings

It’s important to fit a tyre that matches or exceeds your car’s top speed. The vehicle’s handbook will tell you the minimum tyre speed and load ratings you should go for, but for reference, below are the ratings and their corresponding speed:

• S 180km/h or 112mph

• T 190km/h or 118mph

• U 200km/h or 125mph

• H 210km/h or 130mph

• V 240km/h or 149mph

• W(ZR) 270km/h or 168mph

• Y(ZR) 300km/h or 186mph

• ZR Above 240km/h or 149mph

There is no reason to buy tyres with a speed rating that exceeds your car’s top speed. They’ll cost more for no benefit.

Elsewhere on your tyres you will see the manufacturer’s name, the name of the tyre model and information about where and when the tyre was made.

