How we test mpg and emissions

RDE – new emissions tests

The new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) tests are used to measure ‘real-world’ emission levels of NOx (oxides of nitrogen) and PN (Particulate Number).

Unlike the WLTP, which is carried out in a lab to ensure comparable results, RDE tests will take place outside and be measured using a PEMS machine (Portable Emissions Measurement system).

RDE dates and conformity factors

Same as the WLTP, all brand new generations of cars released after 1 September 2017 will be RDE tested. But whereas all other new cars will go through the WLTP as of 1 September 2018, they won’t have to be RDE tested until 1 September 2019.

RDE tests also have a conformity factor, which in essence means a car can produce more than the actual limit of emissions in tests.

Currently, all new diesel cars sold today must emit less than 0.08 g/km of NOx to meet the latest emission limit (known as Euro 6). But in the RDE, until the end of 2019, a conformity factor (CF) of 2.1 applies.

This means cars can produce 2.1 times this limit, or 0.168 g/km of NOx in RDE tests, and still be sold in the UK and Europe.

From 2020, that conformity factor changes to 50%. With the current limit, that means cars will be able to emit up to 0.12 g/km in RDE tests and be declared legal to be sold.

The conformity factor is there partly because results gathered from PEMs testing will vary, as it will be influenced by factors such as temperature and traffic conditions.

While the conformity factor does seem lenient, manufacturers may not have it easy. From our own lab-based tests, the amount of NOx we’ve measured from cars that officially meet Euro 6 is 0.24 g/km.

This is exactly twice as much as the new 2020 limit, and is still noticeably more excessive than the 2017-2019 limit.

Despite the conformity factors, the RDE and WLTP should help bring about more realistic emission and fuel economy figures – but how more realistic remains to be seen.