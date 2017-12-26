Take part in the Which? Car Survey 2018

The 2018 Which? Car Survey is now open - and we need you to tell us about your car. The results will help us find the most and least reliable cars and car brands, and puts you in the running for the £2,500 prize (T&Cs apply).

Whether you car is a flawless angel or a dodgy motor dogged by issues, we want to hear about it.

To take part in the 2018 Which? car survey, click here.

For taking part in this year's survey, you have the chance of winning £2,500 (terms and conditions apply) - that's more than enough to pay for fuel for an entire year.

Why complete the survey? Because while our in-depth lab tests reveal a car’s strengths and weaknesses, they won’t tell us what it’s like to live with – and that’s where you come in.

Thanks to the information you share with us, we can reveal which cars and car brands are the most and least reliable, what faults a car's likely to have and how much it's likely to set you back at your local garage.

This means when the time comes to buy your next car, you can use our research to avoid an unreliable model that's going to leave you stranded at the side of the road.

Every year, tens of thousands of people complete our annual Which? Car Survey. The information you provide is crucial, as we use it to pinpoint the most reliable new and used cars.