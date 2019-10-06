Mini Coupé (2011-2015) review
Test score %
- Small
- Used only
- Petrol/Diesel
The Mini Coupé (2011-) is another incarnation to add to the iconic Mini range. It's a two-seat, performance-focussed sports car, looking to take on the might of the budget end of the sports and convertible market, namely the Mazda MX-5 and Audi TT. But can it deliver on the road? Read our full review to find out.
- Pros and cons
- What is it?
- What's it great at?
- What's it like to drive?
- How reliable is it?
- How comfortable and spacious is it?
- How economical is it to run?
- How safe is it?
- Is there anything I should look out for?
- Should I buy it?
Technical specifications
Test results
The overall Which? test score is made up of the following star ratings, all determined by our rigorous lab tests.Find out how we test new & used cars
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Make smarter choices
- 4%Lowest score
- 62%Average score
- 85%Highest score
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Suggested alternatives
best at similar price
- Used only
- Medium
- Petrol/Diesel
better value
- Used only
- Large
- Petrol/Diesel
Related articles
How to buy the best car
Whether you're after a new car, a used car, a nearly new car, or a motability car, we can help. Our expert car buying guides will help you make a smart decision and buy a car with confidence, whatever your needs or budget.
Best cars
Want to buy the best car? From city cars and small cars, to crossovers and SUVs, from new cars to used cars. Discover the best cars you can buy, as rated by independent experts at Which?. We also reveal the cars you should avoid.
Best car breakdown cover
The six best car breakdown cover providers for 2019. We compare 27 different car breakdown cover providers, including the AA, RAC, Green Flag, LV Britannia and Saga. Looking for breakdown cover? Find out who's best and worst.