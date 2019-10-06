You can cancel at any time

The Mini Coupé (2011-) is another incarnation to add to the iconic Mini range. It's a two-seat, performance-focussed sports car, looking to take on the might of the budget end of the sports and convertible market, namely the Mazda MX-5 and Audi TT. But can it deliver on the road? Read our full review to find out.

The overall Which? test score is made up of the following star ratings, all determined by our rigorous lab tests.

You can cancel at any time

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Make smarter choices

We have tested 648 new & used cars and found that there are 55 Don't Buys and 110 Best Buys.

Range of New & used car scores 4 % Lowest score 62 % Average score 85 % Highest score

We'll show you where this model sits on the scale so that you can see how it compares to new & used cars we've tested