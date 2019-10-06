We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.

Mini Coupé (2011-2015) review

£7,574 Price from

Test score %

Key features
  • Small
  • Used only
  • Petrol/Diesel
Reviewed

The Mini Coupé (2011-) is another incarnation to add to the iconic Mini range. It's a two-seat, performance-focussed sports car, looking to take on the might of the budget end of the sports and convertible market, namely the Mazda MX-5 and Audi TT. But can it deliver on the road? Read our full review to find out.

Included in our expert review
  • Pros and cons
  • What is it?
  • What's it great at?
  • What's it like to drive?
  • How reliable is it?
  • How comfortable and spacious is it?
  • How economical is it to run?
  • How safe is it?
  • Is there anything I should look out for?
  • Should I buy it?
Try Which? for £1
You can cancel at any time

Test results

The overall Which? test score is made up of the following star ratings, all determined by our rigorous lab tests.

Find out how we test new & used cars
Try Which? for £1
You can cancel at any time

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Make smarter choices

We have tested 648 new & used cars and found that there are 55 Don't Buys and 110 Best Buys.
Range of New & used car scores
  1. 4%
    Lowest score
  2. 62%
    Average score
  3. 85%
    Highest score
We'll show you where this model sits on the scale so that you can see how it compares to new & used cars we've tested
Try Which? for £1
You can cancel at any time

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Suggested alternatives

best at similar price

Toyota Auris (2012-2019)
£7,365
Price from
Toyota Auris (2012-2019)
Reviewed
  • Used only
  • Medium
  • Petrol/Diesel

better value

Saab 9-3 (2002-2011)
£979
Price from
Saab 9-3 (2002-2011)
Reviewed
  • Used only
  • Large
  • Petrol/Diesel

Cheapest Best Buy

Honda Civic (2006-2011)
£2,325
Price from
Honda Civic (2006-2011)
Reviewed
  • Used only
  • Medium
  • Petrol/Diesel

Related articles

All new & used car articles
    CompareRemove all products