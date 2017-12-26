Opticians stores compared

We surveyed nearly 8,500 Which? members to find out which optician shops they rated the best and worst, including Boots and Specsavers.

Our table below reveals the best and worst optician shops, as voted for by thousands of their customers in a 2016 Which? poll.

All major high street chains are rated - from chains such as Boots Opticians, Specsavers and Vision Express, to Asda and Tesco, and even Costco and independents.

Best and worst optician stores

How customers rate optician stores Optician shop Thorough eye-testing Product quality Price Value for money After-sales Customer service Store environment Asda Opticians Boots Opticians Costco David Clulow D&A / Dollond & Aitchison* Leightons Local independent optician Optical Express Scrivens Opticians Specsavers Tesco Opticians Vision Express Using the table:

*Dollond & Aitchison merged with Boots in 2009: all branches will, in due course, adopt the Boots Opticians brand.

Stores had to get at least 30 responses to be included in the overall table. If there were fewer than 30 answers for any area - for example, customer service - a rating is not given.

Customer score: The customer scores are based on satisfaction with the store on their last visit and the likelihood of recommending it to a friend. It isn't a combination of the star ratings.

Opticians undercover investigation

We know that there is a lot customers can tell us - for example, about product quality, price and after-care.

But it's not always easy for patients to judge whether the optometrist is doing exactly what they should - including the right eye tests and an accurate prescription.

So, in October 2017, we sent undercover researchers to 30 optician stores, exactly as a normal patient would visit.

We found that a worrying 13 out of 30 visits were rated poor or very poor by our expert panel of optometrists.

Poor consultations

In the worst cases, optometrists issued inaccurate prescriptions that didn’t correct eyesight problems such as astigmatism or double vision, which would have left our researchers with unsafe glasses.

Some optometrists are also failing to warn patients about common eye health problems.

We also found that important tests were missed, such as checking the pressure of the eyes or looking at the health of the front of the eye, that could reveal potentially serious eye health problems.

We did see some examples of great practice, too, including one visit to an independent optometrist that was rated ‘excellent’ because of the thorough eye test, clear advice and accurate prescription.

See our advice on the best place to have an eye test to find out how to recognise each eye test, and what it's for, and to get five tips on taking control of you consultation.