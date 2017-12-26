Top five colour laser printers

When it comes to producing great black-and-white or colour prints, laser printers are often faster than inkjet printers and typically cost you less per printed page.

The five colour laser printers in the table below, including models by big brands such as HP and Samsung, are perfect for printing big, text-heavy documents or office prints with colour charts and graphs.

But, not all laser printers are sure-fire winners. Colour laser printers can cost a pretty penny, so don't get stuck with a an underwhelming model that produces poor photos or stripey blocks of colour - scroll down for our list of colour laser printers to avoid.

If you want a monochrome laser printer (only able to printer in black-and-white), there are five Best Buy models featured in our best laser printers guide.

