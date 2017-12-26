Best Canon printers

Canon printers compared: which range is best for you?

Pixma: Canon’s biggest range of printers by far is the Pixma inkjet family. Prices range from £25 to more than £150. Although a fair few Pixmas are awarded Best Buys, there are plenty that score in the mediocre 50s, so the name isn’t a guarantee of quality. IP and IX models mean the product is a standalone basic printer; MG is used for all-in-ones, MX printers are home office-focused, and MP models are geared towards photo printing. The latest generation of Pixma printers is the TS range. Released in late 2016, TS printers go from the entry-level 5-series up to the top-end 9-series. Find the models we’ve tested in our Canon printer reviews.

Maxify: Whereas Pixma printers are aimed at general consumers, Canon’s Maxify inkjet printers are more for home office users. They usually have productivity-focused features, such as fax and automatic document feeders. We've seen some good Maxify printers, but others underwhelm when we test them, so it's best to check our reviews first before buying.

i-Sensys: It’s not all inkjets, as Canon produces the i-Sensys range of laser printers, too. Some of the best-scoring Canon printers we’ve tested are i-Sensys models, but with some costing hundreds of pounds, you do pay for that extra quality. Plus, you don’t always get copying and scanning functions included, so if you're on a tight budget, consider an all-in-one inkjet model instead.

Selphy: These are dedicated compact photo printers that are designed for printing photos directly from a smartphone or camera. See more in our Compact photo printing guide.