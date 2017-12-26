Top printer brands
Best Epson printers
By Andrew Laughlin
From its popular Expression range to cartridge-free EcoTanks, Epson is one of the biggest printer brands. Find out more about Epson and see our top-rated Epson printers.
Unlike other big printer brands, the majority of Epson printers are inkjets. It does make a few laser models, but they’re mainly aimed at business.
Epson’s primary printer range is the Expression line, including Premium, Home and Photo models.
EcoTank printers use an alternative solution to traditional ink cartridges involving refillable ink tanks. You pay more for the printer up front, but it’s claimed to deliver savings in the long term. Find out more about EcoTank and other Epson printers below.
Best Epson printers
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Copying:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
It's a fantastic all-rounder that's able to print letters, spreadsheets and also photos in great quality. It has wi-fi and a whole host of wireless printing features, such as Apple AirPrint.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Copying:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
This Epson printer uses the brand’s EcoTank technology. The cost of printing black text and office graphics is incredibly cheap, and what it prints is pretty good, too.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Copying:
- 3 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Auto duplexing:
- Wi-fi:
Although it lacks an automatic document feeder, this premium A3 printer has a host of useful features and functions. Plus, running costs are low for a top-end inkjet.
Epson printers compared: which range is best for you?
Expression: Epson’s biggest selling range of inkjets is the Expression line, coming in Home, Photo and Premium varieties. Home models are the more budget and mid-range machines. The Premium ranges features popular printers such as the XP-630, XP-830 and XP-900. Despite the Premium name, not all printers in this line have premium prices, though. As the name suggests, the Photo printers are aimed at photography enthusiasts and have various features, such as memory-card slots and PictBridge support. The 900-series Expression Photo printers can also print in A3 size.
EcoTank: Either branded as EcoTank or with the Expression name, these printers are all sold as coming with two years’ worth of ink in the box. Instead of buying new cartridges, you refill the black or colour tanks with the supplied bottles when required. Although you may pay more than £300 to buy an EcoTank printer, it’s claimed to save you money in the long term. However, our research has shown that against an efficient laser or even inkjet model, the saving isn’t that big.
Workforce: As the name suggests, Epson’s WorkForce range is aimed more at home office and business users. Alongside WorkForce inkjet printers, there are laser models in the range. Although you can get affordable WorkForce printers, they tend to be expensive to buy, particularly the WorkForce Pro models.
Stylus: This range targets multiple audiences. Stylus Photo are for photo printers, where as Stylus Office are more geared towards productivity. Any model with an X means it is an all-in-one. A F suffix means it can fax, a W denotes wi-fi and a D indicates that it can automatically print on both sides of the page.