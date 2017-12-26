Best Epson printers

Epson printers compared: which range is best for you?

Expression: Epson’s biggest selling range of inkjets is the Expression line, coming in Home, Photo and Premium varieties. Home models are the more budget and mid-range machines. The Premium ranges features popular printers such as the XP-630, XP-830 and XP-900. Despite the Premium name, not all printers in this line have premium prices, though. As the name suggests, the Photo printers are aimed at photography enthusiasts and have various features, such as memory-card slots and PictBridge support. The 900-series Expression Photo printers can also print in A3 size.

EcoTank: Either branded as EcoTank or with the Expression name, these printers are all sold as coming with two years’ worth of ink in the box. Instead of buying new cartridges, you refill the black or colour tanks with the supplied bottles when required. Although you may pay more than £300 to buy an EcoTank printer, it’s claimed to save you money in the long term. However, our research has shown that against an efficient laser or even inkjet model, the saving isn’t that big.

Workforce: As the name suggests, Epson’s WorkForce range is aimed more at home office and business users. Alongside WorkForce inkjet printers, there are laser models in the range. Although you can get affordable WorkForce printers, they tend to be expensive to buy, particularly the WorkForce Pro models.

Stylus: This range targets multiple audiences. Stylus Photo are for photo printers, where as Stylus Office are more geared towards productivity. Any model with an X means it is an all-in-one. A F suffix means it can fax, a W denotes wi-fi and a D indicates that it can automatically print on both sides of the page.