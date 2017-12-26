Best Samsung printers

Should I buy a Samsung printer?

Samsung only produces a small range of printers each year, and they're all laser printers. We test every printer the brand releases, and some make the grade as Best Buys.

In 2016, HP agreed a $1 billion deal to acquire Samsung's printer business. This means that just as with laptops, Samsung will exit the printers market in late 2017.

It is unclear as yet whether the Samsung brand will be retained on laser printers, or if they will be switched to HP. We'll be keeping a close eye on the situation as the year progresses.

Want to see expert reviews of Samsung printers? See a selection of top-rated Samsung printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.