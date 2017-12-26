Best Samsung printers

Top printer brands
Samsung can produce home office printers that match great prints with low running costs. Find out if a Samsung printer is right for you.
Should I buy a Samsung printer?
Samsung only produces a small range of printers each year, and they're all laser printers. We test every printer the brand releases, and some make the grade as Best Buys.
In 2016, HP agreed a $1 billion deal to acquire Samsung's printer business. This means that just as with laptops, Samsung will exit the printers market in late 2017.
It is unclear as yet whether the Samsung brand will be retained on laser printers, or if they will be switched to HP. We'll be keeping a close eye on the situation as the year progresses.
Want to see expert reviews of Samsung printers? See a selection of top-rated Samsung printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Ten black text prints (£):
This colour laser printer doesn't only print complex colour images quickly, it makes a good job of them, too. It'll happily churn out sharp text pages and colour office documents, such as charts and spreadsheets.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Ten black text prints (£):
This versatile all-in-one colour laser printer will suit if you need to be able to print quickly and simply from PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Black text:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Ten black text prints (£):
If you just want to print course work and documents, this big-brand laser printer is a great choice. It does all the basics well and running costs are pleasingly low.
Samsung printers compared: which range is best for you?
Compared to other printer brands, Samsung's model range is small and straightforward. Most of its printers carry the Xpress branding and they split between print-only standard printers and all-in-one machines.
Printers tagged 'M' only print in black and white (also known as monochrome printers), which is fine for printing text documents. If you want to be able to turn out colour graphics and spreadsheets, go for a 'C' printer.