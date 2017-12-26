How we test pushchairs

78 % The score a single pushchair needs to be a Which? Best Buy

Should I buy it?

We analyse the data from our parent trials, expert assessments and the safety and durability tests to give each pushchair a total test score, so you can easily see the best and worst and compare different models.

The score we give each pushchair is made up of a combination of the elements of our tests, ignoring price, and broken down as follows:

75% - Daily use (40% manoeuvrability, 20% using the pushchair, 15% child set-up, 10% transporting, 10% travel system, 5% cleaning)

15% - Ergonomics

10% - Storage

To become Which? Best Buys, single pushchairs must score at least 78% overall in our tests and double pushchairs must score at least 70%.

Don't Buy pushchairs

Any single pushchair scoring 45%, or less and any double pushchair scoring 40% or less, will be rated as a Which? Don't Buy.

If any of the pushchairs we test break during our testing, or our experts feel there is a serious durability issue demonstrated, we will take this into account in the pushchair's overall total score and points will be deducted.

A pushchair's score will be limited depending on the severity of the issue. If we see multiple durability issues, breakages, and at the end of testing the pushchair is unusable, the score may be lowered so much it could be rated as a Don't Buy.

If our pushchair experts uncover any serious safety concerns about any of the pushchairs we test we will rate the pushchair as a Don't Buy.

Find your dream pushchair – head straight to our pushchair Best Buys.