Which? Don't Buy pushchairs

How we uncover the best and worst pushchairs

If a pushchair can't survive our testing, we'll have serious doubts it's the best pushchair out there for the daily grind of life with a newborn and then see you through until toddler years. We've seen pricey, top of the range travel systems break under the strain of our durability testing. You don't want to worry that six months down the line the wheels will fall off or the basket break away.

Pushchair reviews you can trust

Which? Best Buy pushchairs are easy to push, have great storage, and you can rely on them, whatever life as a parent throws at you. Discover the Best Buy pushchairs.

Which? tests pushchairs from all the biggest brands you might be considering buying. Pushchairs of all shapes and sizes from Bugaboo, Britax, iCandy, Cosatto and Silver Cross and more are all tested, and we can assure you that even the biggest names are capable of producing some disastrous pushchairs.

