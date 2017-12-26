The best way to record TV

DVD recorders explained

Like PVRs, DVD recorders have an on-screen EPG that lists all the TV programmes to be shown over the next week. You can use this to choose what you want to record and set it up in advance.

You’ll need to swap discs when they fill-up - typically, a single disc will store around two hours of good-quality recordings, or more if you're prepared to compromise on picture quality.

Recordable discs can be either 'write-once' - which means that once full you can't record on them again - or 're-writeable' - which means you can use them repeatedly, erasing previous recordings to free up space for new ones.

Once a disc is full of recordings you want to keep, it can be 'finalised', which means that it will also play on other DVD players. As such, DVD recorders are ideal for recording TV programmes that you want to keep long-term or share with family and friends.

You can also buy DVD-Ram discs, where programmes aren’t saved in the order you record them but all available blank space is used, maximising the recording space. You can also take advantage of the ‘time slip’ feature, so you can start watching a recording while the player continues to record the live show.

DVD-Ram discs are expensive and aren’t compatible with all machines, but they do make better use of their memory than other disc types.

If you want to be able to record high-definition (HD) TV, you’ll need to buy a Blu-ray DVD recorder. These are expensive and there aren’t many on the market.

The best DVD recorders are easy to use, load discs fast, and deliver excellent picture and sound quality. We no longer review standalone DVD recorders at Which? because most people choose PVRs these days.