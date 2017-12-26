Easy-to-use digital radios

Digital radios: features to choose to make them easy to use

Knobs and dials

Radios with physical knobs and dials are generally much easier to use as changing volume or switching stations is just a turn away, rather than having to use fiddly buttons. The chunkier the dials, the easier they are to grip. It’s also handy if they are a contrasting colour to the actual body of the radio.

Display screens

Good radios generally have large displays that are bright and clear enough to be seen from various angles and in different light conditions. Some can even be dimmed when it's time for bed, so you're not bathed in a disruptive glow as you try to get to sleep.

Preset buttons

Digital radios tune in automatically to all of the available stations when you first turn them on. You can scroll through the names of the stations and store your favourites as presets. Beware, though, as some radios can have a high number of presets but a fiddly journey to access them. Direct-access preset buttons are much easier to use as they can be accessed instantly with the push of a button.

Alarms

The best radios will have multiple independent alarms so you can set two different wake-up times if need be. They will also have separate settings for weekdays and weekends, so you don’t have to be constantly reprogramming the alarm every week. Some sets also have alarms that function as kitchen timers, which is handy when cooking.

Remote controls

Some radios come with a remote control, so you can have your radio on a high shelf and still operate it with ease. Many brands including Roberts, Pure and VQ have free apps that you can download onto your smartphone to also turn it into a remote control for your radio.

Simple menus

Some radios have incredibly complex menus that are tricky to navigate. Before buying, try to see if you can visit a retailer that stocks it and have a demonstration so you can check you’re happy with how it operates. Many shops are happy to do this.

Carrying handle

If you plan to move your radio about, opt for one with an adequate carrying handle. On many Pure radios the carrying handle is touch sensitive and doubles as the snooze button, which makes it very easy to hit snooze so you don’t disturb your partner with the alarm.

Volume and tone presets

If you’re particular in terms of sound, many radios have tone presets with optimised settings for different musical genres and spoken word. Some also have bass and treble controls, so you can turn up different elements of the radio to get it sounding how you want it.