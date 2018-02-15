How to get DAB radio in your car

1. Plug-in-and-play devices

These devices are arguably the simplest way to get digital radio, but can make your car interior look ugly, with lots of visible wires. They can be useful for those looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade more than one vehicle, as it's relatively easily to move them from one car to another. They usually plug into your cigarette lighter socket for power, and good ones typically cost £60-£100.

Plug-in-and-play devices get the DAB radio signal through their antenna, and use FM modulation to convert the signal to FM signals, which your existing car radio can then pick up. However, these devices are more likely to lose the radio signal than more sophisticated solutions because of their internal wire aerials.

There are generally two types:

Windscreen-mounted

These fix on to your windscreen, like a portable sat nav. They can be quite clunky, as they have a long antenna wire that you trail up to the dashboard, and another cable that trails down to your car’s cigarette lighter socket for power.

Cigarette-lighter mounted

These plug directly into your car’s cigarette-lighter socket, and have an antenna wire that needs trailing up on to the top of your car’s dashboard. This proves to be a much less clunky solution than windscreen mounting. However, both types will detract from the look of your car interior, and can make it look cluttered.