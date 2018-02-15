How to get DAB radio in your car
Don’t have a digital radio in your car? Check out our handy guide to see what options are available to you ahead of the digital switchover.
At an indefinite time in the future, the government plans to stop using FM radio to transmit national radio stations, such as BBC Radio 4, although it's likely that FM will still be used for local and community radio stations.
As a result, if you have an older FM or AM radio in your car, you have four main options available if you want to maintain access to your favourite national radio stations. And you’ll get lots of new digital stations to choose from as well.
1. Plug-in-and-play devices
These devices are arguably the simplest way to get digital radio, but can make your car interior look ugly, with lots of visible wires. They can be useful for those looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade more than one vehicle, as it's relatively easily to move them from one car to another. They usually plug into your cigarette lighter socket for power, and good ones typically cost £60-£100.
Plug-in-and-play devices get the DAB radio signal through their antenna, and use FM modulation to convert the signal to FM signals, which your existing car radio can then pick up. However, these devices are more likely to lose the radio signal than more sophisticated solutions because of their internal wire aerials.
There are generally two types:
Windscreen-mounted
These fix on to your windscreen, like a portable sat nav. They can be quite clunky, as they have a long antenna wire that you trail up to the dashboard, and another cable that trails down to your car’s cigarette lighter socket for power.
Cigarette-lighter mounted
These plug directly into your car’s cigarette-lighter socket, and have an antenna wire that needs trailing up on to the top of your car’s dashboard. This proves to be a much less clunky solution than windscreen mounting. However, both types will detract from the look of your car interior, and can make it look cluttered.
2. Digital radio conversion kit
This approach uses the same technology as plug-in-and-play solutions, converting the digital signal to FM. However, they look far better, with only a new antenna visible. However, they are complicated to install, and need to be put in by a trained professional, which increases the cost.
If they are installed correctly, your vehicle interior will look unchanged, and they have much better antennas, so you will get a much more stable radio signal.
Again, there are two different types:
Fully integrated
With this type, the only visible change to your car will be a new antenna. DAB radio information is displayed on your existing vehicle radio display, and you control the radio via your existing steering wheel buttons. For this reason, they are suitable only for cars with steering wheel controls.
You can expect to pay around £250-£300 for a fully integrated digital radio solution to be installed – semi-integrated solutions are cheaper and more flexible for other types of car. You also may find with fully integrated conversion kits that the labels for buttons on your steering wheel do not correspond logically with the radio controls, as they were never designed to be used in that way.
Semi-integrated
With this type, you get exactly the same solution as fully integrated, except you don’t control the radio through your car’s existing controls. Instead, you are supplied with a wireless remote to control the radio. Good kits will include an RF remote that does not need to be pointed at the control unit. This solution will work in any car, and installation is cheaper than with the fully integrated type.
Expect to pay around £200-£300. Since the dedicated remote is designed for radio use, it often gives a better user experience than a fully integrated kit.
3. Replacement radio
This is generally not possible with more modern cars, as dashboards now vary greatly in design. But if you have a car more than 10 years old, it could be relatively easy to take out your existing radio and replace it with a new one, with a wide range available from brands such as Alpine, JVC, Kenwood, Panasonic, Pioneer and Sony.
If you drive a newer car, it can require a lot of additional parts to make these new radios fit in your car, adding lots of extra hidden costs. It can also be difficult to maintain a nice interior look to your car.
4. Use your smartphone
You can use apps on your smartphone, such as TuneIn Radio, to listen to DAB and internet radio. You can connect your phone through your car’s aux-in if it has one, or through a separate Bluetooth car kit, such as the Parrot Handsfree Kit.
Beware that this can be a very costly solution, as it counts against your smartphone’s data allowance, so watch your data usage and check your smartphone subscription to see whether this is viable for you. Listening to the radio for one hour every weekday for a month will use around 1GB of mobile data.
This can be a good way to try out digital radio if you’re unsure before committing to a dedicated option.
How to make sure you are buying a digital radio
Look for the digital radio tick mark to ensure you are buying a future-ready digital car radio. The tick mark shows that the radio is capable of receiving not only DAB and the extended range of DAB+ radio stations, but FM radio as well , so you can be sure you don’t lose any stations. All AM stations are due to convert to digital or FM channels.