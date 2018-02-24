Top three best internet radios for 2018

An internet radio gives you greater freedom than a standard radio, with many radio stations letting you catch up on programmes from the last week or month, such as with BBC iPlayer Radio or Radioplayer.

The power of the internet means sound quality can be superior to DAB or FM, and you’re not limited to radio stations broadcast locally either – you can listen to radio from all over the world.

Internet radios can come in all shapes and sizes, from tabletop ones that are perfect for the kitchen, bedroom or living room, to portable ones you can take out and about.

The most important thing to consider is where you want to use your internet radio. Some with a well-placed snooze button will be great next to your bed, and it's likely you'll need a battery-powered portable one if you want to listen in the garden.

We’ve picked out three of the very best radios from our expert testing, each ideal for different uses and with a range of functionality. They all have sensational sound quality and are easy to use, giving you the best possible listening experience. Underneath, we've also highlighted an inferior internet radio so you know what not to buy.

