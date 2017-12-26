How to buy the best range cooker

A range cooker can be the focal point of a kitchen, so you'll want to choose one you like the look of. But pick a model that values style over substance at your peril as you could end up lumbered with inaccurate ovens, a tiny grill, or a hob that's a horror to clean.

Range cookers come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colours and can be all-electric, all-gas or - the most popular option - dual-fuel. You can even find traditional-looking ranges that feature an ultra-modern induction hob.

If you're not yet sure whether you want a range cooker or standard cooker, our video guide explains how to choose the right cooker for you. On this page, you'll also find advice on the key things to consider before you buy, and the extra features that could make your life easier.

You can also browse our range cooker reviews and filter down models by size or fuel type to get straight to the best option for you.