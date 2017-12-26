How we test range cookers

Will the range cooker oven heat up quickly and spread heat evenly?

We set each range cooker oven to heat to high and low temperatures, and we record how long they take to reach their target. Heat settings for conventional electric and gas ovens are 180°C and 200°C. For electric ovens with fans, the settings are 150°C and 180°C.

We also record how accurately each range cooker heats – Best Buys get very close to the set temperatures and stay there, but the least accurate ovens can overheat by more than 30°C.

30°CThe amount a bad range cooker can overheat by

We use baking trays covered with 10mm-wide strips of shortbread to reveal just how effective each range cooker is at spreading heat throughout the oven. The colour of the shortbread after cooking shows how evenly the oven distributes heat across each oven tray.

The best range cooker ovens we’ve tested deliver heat evenly across the shortbread, but the worst leave some areas unbrowned and other parts burnt. You can see examples of the difference between a good and bad range cooker in the image below.