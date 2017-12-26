Top five best range cookers

A great range cooker will not only look impressive, but will turn out tasty, perfectly cooked meals for years to come. You might want one with a traditional Aga-style look, but you probably don't want it to have prehistoric cooking skills.

Which range cookers are the best?

Our tough tests rate how well each cooker bakes, grills and heats - weeding out the models that can't stick to the right temperature, or leave food half-baked.

We've selected five of our favourite range cookers to help you pick one that won't let you down in the kitchen. All scored highly in our tests. So whether you're after a gas, electric or dual-fuel model, we'll help take the guesswork out of choosing.

