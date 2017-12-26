How we test rechargeable batteries

Our independent rechargeable battery reviews tell you what you need to know about a rechargeable battery before you buy a pack. This means you will only buy the best rechargeable batteries - the ones that last the longest and stay charged between uses. And you can avoid wasting money on the worst.

Every rechargeable battery will power your device to begin with, but that doesn't mean they're all equally good. We can help you find the rechargeable batteries to suit your devices and avoid ones that last a frustratingly short time before they need recharging, power your devices for a shorter time after multiple recharges or leak away their charge while not in use.

We test every rechargeable battery in the Which? test lab using a strict set of criteria to sort the outstanding models from the short-lived.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about rechargeable batteries:

How long will the batteries last?

Do the batteries last for as long when recharged multiple times?

How long will they stay charged when I’m not using them?

Do rechargeable batteries live up to their capacity claims?

Which batteries charge fastest?

Should I buy them?

If you're looking for disposable batteries, take a look at our batteries reviews. To find out more about our testing, read on.