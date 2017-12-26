Bush record players and turntables rated
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Is a Bush record player the cheapest way to get great sound from your vinyl? Read on to find out whether Bush models are worth your money.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Bush is a popular brand of record player and its products are available for relatively low prices on the high street. With a focus on retro styling you might be tempted to pick up one of these players yourself, but can Bush really be offering the holy grail of quality and value?
The Bush name goes back a long way in the UK, starting with its first radios in 1932 before moving on to turntables and other electronics. Today its products are firmly placed at the lower end of the market, with low prices the main priority.
To find out whether Bush record players are worth your money, we’ve tested them with a range of genres of music, from pop to classical. We've also made technical assessments of how stable they keep the pitch when playing your records, and how well they balance treble and bass. Our expert listeners also rate the turntables on how easy they are to use, so that you know whether putting on your favourite vinyl will be a pleasant experience.
The table below shows our verdict on all the Bush record players we’ve tested. Only logged-in members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.
Bush record players on test
Bush Full Size Vinyl Player (CTT939)
- Sound quality:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- USB output:
- Yes
The Bush Full Size Vinyl Player is a budget turntable that has a fully automatic operation, so you can start and stop your records playing at the touch of a button. It sounds convenient, especially for the price, but does it actually do justice to classic vinyl? Log in to find out how it sounds, and whether it's a bargain.
Bush Classic Turntable (PHK-M41)
- Sound quality:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- USB output:
- No
The Bush Classic Turntable is a retro-looking record player, similar to popular 'suitcase' models from other manufacturers. You can either connect it up to your hi-fi system or play music through the built-in speakers, but what does it actually sound like? Log in to find out how it scores compared with other record players.
Pricing, scores and recommendations correct at July 2017.
How much do Bush record players cost?
Not a lot, so they will suit those on a budget. Bush is targeting the same corner of the market carved out by brands such as Crosley and GPO: very affordable products with retro appeal. You can pick up the cheapest Bush turntables for as little as £30.
If you spend a bit more (around £70) you'll get a few extra features, such as a USB connection for transferring your vinyl onto a computer and fully automatic operation. Bush doesn’t make many models priced at more than £100 - it's a budget brand through and through.
Bush record player features
Bush record players are aimed at people who just want to plug in and play, which means they tend to have these features in common:
Automatic operation
Bush record players tend to make it easier to put on your records to play. Some are semi-automatic, which means that they'll automatically start the record spinning as soon as you lift up the needle from its rest. Other slightly more expensive players will be fully automatic, which means they'll start the record spinning and lift the tonearm onto the record for you at the touch of a button.
Built-in preamp
Every record player or turntable needs a preamp to turn the vibrations of the needle in the groove into a signal that your hi-fi or other speakers can deal with. These can be built in to the turntable, but more expensive brands often leave the preamp out, assuming that discerning hi-fi enthusiasts will want to use their own high-quality external one. Bush turntables are aimed at those who want minimal fuss, so they tend to include built-in ones.
Three play speeds
Vinyl records come in different types that need to be played at different speeds. These speeds are measured in rpm (revolutions per minute). The most common speeds for records to play at are 33rpm (most LPs/albums) and 45rpm (most EPs and singles). Pretty much every turntable that you can buy will play at these two speeds.
However, there is a third, less common speed that was mainly used before 1950 for old gramophone records. 78rpm records require a special, thicker needle to play them, and not all turntables will be capable of spinning at this faster speed. Bush turntables tend to have this feature, but beware: the thicker needle means that audio quality will be reduced, and may even wear out your 33rpm and 45rpm records faster.